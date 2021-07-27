UrduPoint.com
Training Workshop For Daanish Schools Teachers Begins

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:07 PM

A three day training workshop for capacity building of Daanish Schools teachers began at Quaid-e-Azam Academy here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A three day training workshop for capacity building of Daanish Schools teachers began at Quaid-e-Azam academy here on Tuesday.

CEO District education Authority, Shamshar Ahmed Khan supervised the workshop.

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Academy, Dr Sumera Khan welcomed the participants.

Academician Mateen Gull imparted training and sensitized the participants about objective and procedure of workshop.

Regional Director, Dr Safdar Wagha highlighted the importance of the workshop.

More Stories From Pakistan

