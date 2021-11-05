UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop For Front Desk Staff Organized At Police Lines Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:06 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A training workshop for Front Desk staff deployed in Police Stations of Rawalpindi district was organized here at Police Lines Headquarters.

Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP) Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah delivered lecture in the workshop and briefed about police station record management system and complaint management system.

The participants were given training to improve service delivery at the front desks of the police stations.

SSP informed the participants that the crime rate could be brought down by keeping the record of the police stations in a professional manner and policing could further be improved.

According to a police spokesman, on the direction of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younis, the training workshop was organized to improve efficiency of the staff.

He informed that 118 officers posted at the front desks attended the training workshop on Police Station Record Management System and Complaint Management System.

Police Police Station Rawalpindi

