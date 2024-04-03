Training workshop for investigation officers conducted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Sargodha Police had organized a day long training workshop dedicated to enhancing the skills of Police Investigation officers and fostering a more professional approach to handling investigation cases.

The initiative, driven by the directives of District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal kamran , aimed to implement capacity-building programs for the force's investigation officers, emphasizing the need for a professional approach in dealing with various cases.

The training workshop took place at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Wednesday.

As part of the program, esteemed judges and lawyers were invited as guest speakers to deliver lectures and provide insights on the improvements in investigations post the implementation of Police Order 2002, basic and advanced investigation techniques, the Pakistan Penal Code, and crime scene investigation.