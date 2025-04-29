Training Workshop For Investigation Officers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, a training workshop was organized for investigation officers here at the Police Lines Headquarters on Tuesday.
The workshop was held in collaboration with non-governmental organization SHARP.
DSP CRO Muhammad Nadeem, Senior Legal Expert SHARP Anila Sarfaraz and other representatives gave lectures in the workshop regarding basic human rights, the rights of refugees, the protection of the rights of the deprived sections of the society, good attitude towards citizens visiting the police stations, protection of the rights of women, children and transgenders.
According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, all steps were being taken to increase the capacity of investigation officers as per the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
At the end of the workshop, the DSP CRO thanked the representatives of SHARP, and distributed certificates and shields among the participants.
Recent Stories
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCU alumni’s film on women’s rights and police contributions screened8 minutes ago
-
DC visits exam center8 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for investigation officers held8 minutes ago
-
GCWUF holds rally to express solidarity with Pak army8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on cards against illegal societies8 minutes ago
-
Secretary Federal Education visits FBISE8 minutes ago
-
Woman arrested for kidnapping child18 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha marks Medical Laboratory Professionals Week18 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets JUI-F chief, discuss regional security18 minutes ago
-
Ministry clarifies provisional nature of Hajj 2025 quotas for private operators18 minutes ago
-
Leave of LGH employees cancelled18 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets JI Ameer in Lahore28 minutes ago