Training Workshop For Investigation Officers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Training workshop for investigation officers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, a training workshop was organized for investigation officers here at the Police Lines Headquarters on Tuesday.

The workshop was held in collaboration with non-governmental organization SHARP.

DSP CRO Muhammad Nadeem, Senior Legal Expert SHARP Anila Sarfaraz and other representatives gave lectures in the workshop regarding basic human rights, the rights of refugees, the protection of the rights of the deprived sections of the society, good attitude towards citizens visiting the police stations, protection of the rights of women, children and transgenders.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, all steps were being taken to increase the capacity of investigation officers as per the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

At the end of the workshop, the DSP CRO thanked the representatives of SHARP, and distributed certificates and shields among the participants.

