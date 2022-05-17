UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop For Investigation Officials Of Anti-corruption Started In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Training workshop for investigation officials of Anti-corruption started in Quetta

A five-day training workshop for capacity building of investigation officers of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Balochistan started today at Balochistan Boys Scouts Headquarters Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :A five-day training workshop for capacity building of investigation officers of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Balochistan started today at Balochistan Boys Scouts Headquarters Quetta.

The workshop aimed to build capacity of ACEB officials on money laundering, white collar crimes investigation techniques, intelligence tools, existing laws, rules and procedures and improving collaboration with other law enforcement institutions.

Qaiser Ashfaq was the resource person on day one of the workshop. Qaiser is senior civil servant with over 20 years of experience of serving at key position in various law enforcement institutions across Pakistan.

Qaiser specializes in financial investigations, white collar crimes, financial investigations and issues related to money laundering.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Qadir Nasar, Governance Specialist of Governance and Policy Project said that anti-corruption efforts in Balochistan have been marred either by unplanned, haphazard anti-corruption drives, or a sense of over activism that has rendered finance, planning and development, and other public service departments paralyzed.

While perception of corruption is high in the province, well-organized, across-the-board efforts to curb it have been absent to date.

He further said that despite of various measures taken in recent past; ACEB's still lacks capacity, therefore, most of the corruption cases initiated in Balochistan remain inconclusive.

The objective of the initiative was to build the institutional the skills and capacity of ACEB staff so they could perform their roles more effectively and help improve the accountability and governance in the province, said Fouzia Khan, the project coordinator of AccountabilityLab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Balochistan Quetta Money

Recent Stories

Nigeria's High Commissioner calls on Chairman NADR ..

Nigeria's High Commissioner calls on Chairman NADRA

3 minutes ago
 CM seeks water recycling plan for Murree

CM seeks water recycling plan for Murree

3 minutes ago
 Completion of CPEC projects top most priority of c ..

Completion of CPEC projects top most priority of current regime: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Assange's Defense Files Representation to Patel to ..

Assange's Defense Files Representation to Patel to Block His Extradition - Wife

7 minutes ago
 Cotton sowing target surpasses in district Vehari

Cotton sowing target surpasses in district Vehari

7 minutes ago
 UK to Amend Northern Ireland Protocol - Foreign Mi ..

UK to Amend Northern Ireland Protocol - Foreign Ministry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.