Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A 4-day training workshop was organized with the support of Community Resilience Activity North (CRA North) on Wednesday to strengthen the relationship between local government representatives of Khyber district and the government.

At least 30 local governments from the Khyber district participated. According to CRA North, the purpose of the workshop is to strengthen the interaction of local representatives with government institutions and increase the appeal of their work so that the government can play the role of a bridge between the institutions to solve the problems faced by the people.

In addition to local government representatives, officials of local government and tehsil municipal authority Bara also participated in this training session.

According to CRA North, training will be provided to more local government representatives from Khyber district in the future and the request of 116 secretaries will be fulfilled.

The participants expressed their gratitude to CRA North and described the organization of the training workshop as very beneficial to them and said that it would be very helpful in solving the problems faced by the people and hoped that more training opportunities would be provided in the future.

In the extremism-affected areas of the newly merged tribal districts, it focuses on the resolution of local problems and conflicts, the elimination of social deprivation, and the social development of the local people, to promote mutual relations among the local people and regional peace and stability.