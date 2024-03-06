Open Menu

Training Workshop For Local Government Representatives Held In District Khyber

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 05:51 PM

Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber

A 4-day training workshop was organized with the support of Community Resilience Activity North (CRA North) on Wednesday to strengthen the relationship between local government representatives of Khyber district and the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A 4-day training workshop was organized with the support of Community Resilience Activity North (CRA North) on Wednesday to strengthen the relationship between local government representatives of Khyber district and the government.

At least 30 local governments from the Khyber district participated. According to CRA North, the purpose of the workshop is to strengthen the interaction of local representatives with government institutions and increase the appeal of their work so that the government can play the role of a bridge between the institutions to solve the problems faced by the people.

In addition to local government representatives, officials of local government and tehsil municipal authority Bara also participated in this training session.

According to CRA North, training will be provided to more local government representatives from Khyber district in the future and the request of 116 secretaries will be fulfilled.

The participants expressed their gratitude to CRA North and described the organization of the training workshop as very beneficial to them and said that it would be very helpful in solving the problems faced by the people and hoped that more training opportunities would be provided in the future.

In the extremism-affected areas of the newly merged tribal districts, it focuses on the resolution of local problems and conflicts, the elimination of social deprivation, and the social development of the local people, to promote mutual relations among the local people and regional peace and stability.

Related Topics

Resolution From Government

Recent Stories

Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

1 minute ago
 Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill

Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emer ..

Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university

5 minutes ago
 18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

5 minutes ago
 Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

5 minutes ago
 16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar

16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar

5 minutes ago
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial ..

Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results

8 minutes ago
 Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral ..

Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day

8 minutes ago
 Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Midd ..

Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Middle East tension

8 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani p ..

Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sha ..

7 minutes ago
 Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face ..

Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton

8 minutes ago
 Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach ..

Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan