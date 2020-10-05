UrduPoint.com
Training Workshop For Master Trainers Held At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:34 PM

Training workshop for master trainers held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The Quality Enhancement Cell of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has conducted a training workshop for Master Trainers on blended learning on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Quality Enhancement Cell of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has conducted a training workshop for Master Trainers on blended learning on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob.

The Master Trainers were supposed to conduct the same workshops for other faculty members of their respective faculties and campuses. Master trainer Dr Saeed Ahmad conducted the workshop for IUB-Bahawalnagar Campus faculty members on "Blended Learning and Flipped Classrooms, Moodle LMS and other related technologies".

IUB-Bahawalnagar Campus Acting Director Dr Rafaquat Ali highlighted the importance of transmission to blended learning and need of the time to culture the latest tools in classrooms and online teaching for more betterment in higher education.

The training session was ended with a vote of thanks by Dr Rafaquat and Faculty members for Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Quality Enhancement Cell for arranging such need-based training workshop for the faculty members amid the existing situations of COVID-19.

