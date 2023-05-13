UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop For Media Students Held At SALU

Published May 13, 2023

Training workshop for media students held at SALU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A one-day training workshop on "Role of social media for social change" held at Shah Abdul Latif University, (SALU), Khairpur, jointly organized by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Bhittai Social Watch, Advocacy, Department of Media and Communication Studies and Young Peace Development Corp. (YPDC) on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor (VC), SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, presided over the workshop, while honorary guests were, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari and Station Manager, APP Sukkur Station, Jamil Soomro.

Speaking at the workshop, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said that the University was providing ample opportunities of learning and capacity building for students. He said youth may use the social media for positive change in the society adding that the use of social media was imperative for the socio-economic change of the society. Dr Ibupoto appreciated the efforts of the organizers of this workshop.

Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari remarked that there were both positive and negative aspects of the social media and there was need to utilize all its gadgets to bring positive change for the country's development, progress and for peace narrative.

Talking about APP, Jamil Soomro said that the premier news agency was serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of the news. He said APP is providing authentic news content through its multiple platforms. He appreciated the efforts of the incumbent Vice Chancellor and his team in the patronage of the area for their positive mindset by organizing such types of workshops for knowledge sharing and transforming.

Master Trainer, Sajjad Hussain Bhatti said that the social media was contributing an effective catalyst for social change adding that the social media was the most significant tool for motivating the people.

Executive Director BSWA, Khadim Hussain Mirani, Incharge Students Societies Centre, Dr Ali Raza Lashari conducted the proceedings of the workshop. Certificates were also distributed among the participants.

Secretary to Vice Chancellor, Zohaib Shafqat Memon, Project Manager BSWA Ms Fozia Hanif and large number of students attended the workshop.

