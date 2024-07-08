Training workshop for nurses at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Under the direction of Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, training workshops have been started to train nurses on modern lines in Lahore General Hospital to ensure better care and provision of medical facilities to patients in accordance with the SOPs of international standard.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Zamurd Khurshid said that training will be provided to nurses according to Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) during various courses so that they can meet the future challenges and provide a patient-friendly environment to the patients coming to LGH.

DCNS Zamrid Khursheed said that the main focus of the training is to provide awareness to the nurses about the procedure of registration of the patients under the Health Facilitation Card Program and the necessary steps to take advantage of the Health Facilitation Program. She added that the nurses performing duties in all departments of the hospital will be provided training in a phased manner according to the modern program so that there can be capacity building of nurses according to the vision of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's health sector reforms and provision of more quality medical facilities in hospitals.