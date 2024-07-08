Training Workshop For Nurses At LGH
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Under the direction of Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, training workshops have been started to train nurses on modern lines in Lahore General Hospital to ensure better care and provision of medical facilities to patients in accordance with the SOPs of international standard.
In this regard, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Zamurd Khurshid said that training will be provided to nurses according to Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) during various courses so that they can meet the future challenges and provide a patient-friendly environment to the patients coming to LGH.
DCNS Zamrid Khursheed said that the main focus of the training is to provide awareness to the nurses about the procedure of registration of the patients under the Health Facilitation Card Program and the necessary steps to take advantage of the Health Facilitation Program. She added that the nurses performing duties in all departments of the hospital will be provided training in a phased manner according to the modern program so that there can be capacity building of nurses according to the vision of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's health sector reforms and provision of more quality medical facilities in hospitals.
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews security plan during Muharram17 seconds ago
-
KMCH to remain on high alert during Muharram: Dr Najaf Ali Shah10 minutes ago
-
Hot & partly cloudy weather focasts in northern Sindh10 minutes ago
-
DC urges masses to maintain peace during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
UC inspected20 minutes ago
-
Development schemes reviewed30 minutes ago
-
OGDCL successfully optimizes production at Kunnar-11 well in Hyderabad, Sindh40 minutes ago
-
River Kabul runs in low flood: FFC40 minutes ago
-
Notices served on price control magistrates40 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to introduce unique fortified flour bags40 minutes ago
-
Best medical facilities to be provided during Muharram: Mayor Sukkur50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of ongoing development projects60 minutes ago