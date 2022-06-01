UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop For Nursing Instructors Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 07:22 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Health Department and World Health Organization (WHO) organized a trainer training workshop on certificate course for nursing instructors from May 24 to May 31at a hotel here.

Provincial Head of WHO Sindh Dr Sara Salman conducted the workshop on Certificate Course for nursing instructors, said a statement.

She said that Khair un Nisa has been working with us for three years and successfully trained 8,000 nurses and midwives.

These trained nurses and midwives deployed in HDU / ICU / isolation centers and during the COVID-19 emergency. These nurses and midwives are very professionals and supporting the Sindh health department.

Special Guest, Dean of AKU Dr Rozina Kramaliani, said that Khair un Nisa is doing her best for the development of nursing sector.

Director General Health Sindh Dr Muhammad Juman also lauded the services of Khair un Nisa for nursing profession.

