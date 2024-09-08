Training workshop for police

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A one-day special training workshop was held on the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for abuse cases at the DPO office.

Investigation officers from all police stations in the district participated in the workshop.

The purpose of the workshop was to inform the police officers about the newly established (SOPs) and to train them on how to implement the procedures effectively.

Sub-Inspectors Tanveer and Tahir Nadeem delivered detailed lectures to the participants on the investigation of rape cases. The trainers highlighted the key and fundamental aspects of investigating sexual assault cases under the new SOPs.

The lectures covered topics such as the registration of FIRs, the process of collecting evidence, and the role of the forensic team in the investigation.

On this occasion, DPO Kamran Mumtaz emphasized that training and awareness of new laws were essential for professional and effective investigations.

He stressed the importance of preserving evidence in sexual assault cases and ensuring the timely arrest of the culprits. He added that providing justice to the victims of sexual assault was one of the Primary responsibilities of the police.

He directed the police officials to handle such cases with utmost seriousness and also extend maximum cooperation to victims.