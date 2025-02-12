Training Workshop For Scholars Held At Gujrat University
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A two-day training workshop for research scholars concluded at the University of Gujrat’s Hafiz Hayat Campus, organised by the Poverty Research Center (PRC) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). Around 30 scholars from various departments participated in the workshop, which focused on fieldwork methodologies and data analysis.
The WHO experts introduced participants to Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) techniques, offering them opportunities to serve as zonal trainers and supervisors in health-related surveys and relief activities.
Director of HRDC Dr. Samiullah, WHO Master Trainer Raheel Akhtar, and Faisal Hayat attended as guests, while PRC Director Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Naveed hosted the event.
Dr. Naveed stressed the role of research in addressing local challenges, while Dr. Samiullah highlighted the university’s commitment to producing skilled professionals. Trainers Raheel Akhtar and Faisal Hayat conducted interactive sessions for the participants.
