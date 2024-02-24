Training Workshop Held At Bahawalpur Police Lines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A training workshop was held here for police officials at Bahawalpur Police Lines to equip the officials with modern knowledge.
According to a police spokesman, according to the directions of the central police headquarters, a training workshop was organized at the police lines of Bahawalpur district.
The workshop focused on equipping police officials with modern knowledge and skills. A number of police officials working in the investigation field attended it.
The moderators and master trainers delivered lectures on modern scientific investigation techniques. They were taught methods to find out clues and trace out high-profile cases, preserve crime scenes, and collect evidence.
