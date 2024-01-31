Open Menu

Training Workshop Held At Bahawalpur’s Library

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Training workshop held at Bahawalpur’s library

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A training workshop for teachers was organized by stakeholders including Islamia University Bahawalpur at Sir Sadique Libraray Bahawalpur here.

According to a press release issued here, the training workshop was jointly organized by stakeholders including Islamia University Bahawalpur, Fatima Jinnah Leadership Center, Takmeel Foundation and SD Coolaboration Center.

Around 40 teachers participated in the training workshop.

Prof-Dr. Rubina Shaheen, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences Department, Islamia University Bahawlapur inuagurated the trainig workshop. Speaking on the occasion, she said that such training programs used to equip participants with modern knowledge and skills. She urged the teacher community to ensure enrollment of children at schools to maximum level.

Related Topics

Fatima Jinnah Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

10 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

10 hours ago
 Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

10 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

10 hours ago
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

10 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

10 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

10 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

10 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

10 hours ago
 FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers ..

FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan