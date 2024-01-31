Training Workshop Held At Bahawalpur’s Library
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 10:00 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A training workshop for teachers was organized by stakeholders including Islamia University Bahawalpur at Sir Sadique Libraray Bahawalpur here.
According to a press release issued here, the training workshop was jointly organized by stakeholders including Islamia University Bahawalpur, Fatima Jinnah Leadership Center, Takmeel Foundation and SD Coolaboration Center.
Around 40 teachers participated in the training workshop.
Prof-Dr. Rubina Shaheen, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences Department, Islamia University Bahawlapur inuagurated the trainig workshop. Speaking on the occasion, she said that such training programs used to equip participants with modern knowledge and skills. She urged the teacher community to ensure enrollment of children at schools to maximum level.
