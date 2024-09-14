Training Workshop Held At BZU Sub Campus
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Rescue 1122 Community Safety Wing organised a one-day training workshop on Pakistan Life Saver Programme at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Sub Campus Lodhran.
Students and teachers were informed how to stop bleeding, heart and lung resuscitation and pre- and post-test on Life Saver App and practical exercises were also conducted on how to contact Rescue 1122 in an emergency situation.
In this regard, Dr. Syed Majid Ahmed District Emergency Officer, along with Muhammad Amir Rasheed, Rescue and Safety Officer, imparted training to more than 60 students.
Prof. Muzamil and other university staff also participated in the programme and thanked Rescue for conducting the training.
Dr. Syed Majid Ahmad said on this occasion that the purpose of organizing these programs of Punjab Emergency Services Department Rescue 1122 was to ensure the establishment of a safe society.
He urged the youth to get training and support Rescue 1122 in establishing a safe society.
