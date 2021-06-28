Training workshop held at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :An International Training Workshop on "Management Tool for Sustainable Smart Agriculture" held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday.

Dr Travis Esau, Associate Professor at Faculty of Agriculture, Dalhousie University Canada was the keynote speaker while Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest.

Dr. Esau presented the detailed background on development of the management tool and trained the participants on the use of the developed management tool for the wild blueberry cropping system.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman encouraged the participants, especially faculty members, to develop similar tools.

The participants from different national institutes and universities also participated online through zoom link. The participants appreciated Dr Travis's efforts in taking this great initiative and discussed the possibility of developing similar tools for other cropping systems in Pakistan.

The training workshop was organized under the PMAS-AAUR projects "Pilot Project for Data-Driven Smart Decision Platform (DDSDP) and National Center of Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB).