Training workshop held at private college

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A training workshop was organised for the admissions teams of Forte College of Excellence and Pak Academia International Schools on Wednesday.

The workshop was attended by team members from Sargodha, Bhera, and Shahpur.

During the session, Professor Muhammad Rizwan Khizar, Managing Director of Forte Colleges of Excellence, and Professor Zain Javed, Director of Schools, provided detailed briefings to the admissions teams.

The training covered various aspects, including the admissions process, curriculum, technical education, fee schedules, and both curricular and co-curricular activities.

The workshop aimed to enhance the teams' understanding and efficiency in managing admissions and other academic affairs across the institutions, the MD Forte Colleges added.