Training workshop held at Qilla Gujjar Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore police in collaboration with Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) organized a training workshop at District Police Lines, Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Tuesday.

Child Protection Legal Officer Miss Saba delivered a lecture on the awareness about children laws during the training workshop.

As many as 20 SHOs and 25 incharge investigation participated in the workshop.

Child protection officer Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Amin and Zahra Umer also gave lectures regarding awareness about rights of children and protection and precautionary steps.

All SHOs and incharge investigation appointed in Lahore will impart training during training workshop which will continue till August 24.