KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Land Protection Department arranged one-day training workshop at its district office for farmers and agriculturists under Prime Minister's emergency program.

Director of the department Tayyab Khan, former Director Yousaf Bangash and other officials highlighted the purpose and aim of PM's agriculture emergency program and imparted training to the participants on new agricultural techniques.

They said the basic purpose of the department is to protect the agricultural land from soil erosion and devastation caused by flood water, adding that Kohat is a hilly district where flood water inflict huge damaged to agriculture land every year.

They emphasized upon construction of small dams to avert the damages caused by floods besides saving rain water to utilize for arid lands.

They said under the Federal government PDSP Rs 13 billion have been earmarked for various schemes already have been launched across KP, adding that a survey has been started by KP Secretary Agriculture to ascertain for which crops the agricultural land in Kohat is suitable for future programs.