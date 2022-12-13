Training workshop held for health workers, social welfare organizations

Social Welfare and Health Department in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday organized a training workshop here at District Health Officer's office, for imparting training to health workers and social welfare organizations working in the district.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Social Welfare and Health Department in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday organized a training workshop here at District Health Officer's office, for imparting training to health workers and social welfare organizations working in the district.

Master trainer of the WHO, Dr Zaid Jamal addressing the training workshop said that due to recent rains, the use of contaminated water has worst affected the health of the common man. The cases of dengue, malaria and other diseases have also multiplied, he added.

He said that the department of health with the cooperation of WHO has set up medical camps to provide health facilities to common man.

Dr Jamal said that the role of social welfare organizations and philanthropists side by side with the government have remained important for the help of rain affectees.

He said that on the directives of the Sindh Government, training workshops are being organized for training of social welfare organizations and health workers in nine districts of the Sindh province.

He said that such workshops are being organized in six districts so far to bind them to organize awareness programs regarding prevention from dengue and other diseases in their respective areas.

District Health Officer, Dr Daulat Jamali said that social welfare organizations would extensively participate in welfare work as human service is not less than prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi and Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Jamali said this training workshop was organized for the health workers and social welfare organizations.They expressed hope that it would be beneficial for them as they would work for the welfare of public in their areas. They also thanked the master trainer and the participants of the workshop.

The workshop was also attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Abdul Rehman Khaskheli, Social Welfare Officer Mir Hassan Brohi, representatives of social welfare Organizations of the district and health workers.