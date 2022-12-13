UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop Held For Health Workers, Social Welfare Organizations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Training workshop held for health workers, social welfare organizations

Social Welfare and Health Department in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday organized a training workshop here at District Health Officer's office, for imparting training to health workers and social welfare organizations working in the district.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Social Welfare and Health Department in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday organized a training workshop here at District Health Officer's office, for imparting training to health workers and social welfare organizations working in the district.

Master trainer of the WHO, Dr Zaid Jamal addressing the training workshop said that due to recent rains, the use of contaminated water has worst affected the health of the common man. The cases of dengue, malaria and other diseases have also multiplied, he added.

He said that the department of health with the cooperation of WHO has set up medical camps to provide health facilities to common man.

Dr Jamal said that the role of social welfare organizations and philanthropists side by side with the government have remained important for the help of rain affectees.

He said that on the directives of the Sindh Government, training workshops are being organized for training of social welfare organizations and health workers in nine districts of the Sindh province.

He said that such workshops are being organized in six districts so far to bind them to organize awareness programs regarding prevention from dengue and other diseases in their respective areas.

District Health Officer, Dr Daulat Jamali said that social welfare organizations would extensively participate in welfare work as human service is not less than prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi and Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Jamali said this training workshop was organized for the health workers and social welfare organizations.They expressed hope that it would be beneficial for them as they would work for the welfare of public in their areas. They also thanked the master trainer and the participants of the workshop.

The workshop was also attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Abdul Rehman Khaskheli, Social Welfare Officer Mir Hassan Brohi, representatives of social welfare Organizations of the district and health workers.

Related Topics

Sindh World Dengue Water Man From Government Rains

Recent Stories

ADC-II Larkana chairs annual meeting of DASB

ADC-II Larkana chairs annual meeting of DASB

8 minutes ago
 Sports Department Punjab organised awareness sessi ..

Sports Department Punjab organised awareness session against 'Addiction of Drugs ..

8 minutes ago
 United Airlines announces huge Boeing 787 order

United Airlines announces huge Boeing 787 order

8 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns Imran's appeal against disqualificati ..

IHC adjourns Imran's appeal against disqualification in Toshakahna case

8 minutes ago
 Three involved in gutka business arrested

Three involved in gutka business arrested

19 minutes ago
 Americans Name Government as Nation's Top Problem ..

Americans Name Government as Nation's Top Problem for 7th Year in Past Decade - ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.