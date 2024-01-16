Open Menu

Training Workshop Held For Police Investigation Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police have organized a training workshop dedicated to enhancing the skills of Police Investigation officers and fostering a more professional approach to handling investigation cases.

The initiative, driven by the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, aimed to implement capacity-building programs for the force's investigation officers, emphasizing the need for a professional approach in dealing with various cases.

The training workshop took place at the Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad, attracting participation from investigation officers of the Islamabad Capital Police.

As part of the program, esteemed judges and lawyers were invited as guest speakers to deliver lectures and provide insights on the improvements in investigations post the implementation of Police Order 2002, basic and advanced investigation techniques, the Pakistan Penal Code, and crime scene investigation.

These workshops are designed to enhance the skills of police personnel, enabling them to effectively resolve cases. Such capacity-building programs are set to be an ongoing effort, ensuring the continuous professional development of policemen in the future.

