Training Workshop Held For Presiding Officers, Senior Assistant Presiding Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A training workshop was organized in Jinnah Hall of the district council here Sunday to prepare for the Punjab Assembly elections in Attock.

Ishaq Khan Marwat and Mrs. Shaheen Ghazal, expert trainers of Election Commission of Pakistan Islamabad, gave training to 32 male and female presiding officers and senior assistant presiding officers of Attock district.

Later, they will train the officers and staff participating in the election process in five Constituencies of the Punjab Assembly. On this occasion, Rana Asad Amin of District Election Commission Attock and other officers were also present.

