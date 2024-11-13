Open Menu

Training Workshop Held For Staff Of KP Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM

Training workshop held for staff of KP assembly

On the directives of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, a training workshop was held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) On the directives of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, a training workshop was held

to enhance capabilities of employees working in various departments of

Provincial Assembly.

The workshop was held under the supervision of Acting Secretary Syed

Waqar Shah for employees of assembly's Plantation Department.

During workshops, experts of agriculture department inform employees

about modern techniques of agriculture and horticulture. They also

oriented employees about ways to protect plants and trees.

Syed Waqar Shah said that workshop was held on the directives of KP

Speaker Babar to update workers and to improve quality of work. He

expressed hope that the staff members would fully benefit from the

event and improve their capabilities.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture From

Recent Stories

Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely t ..

Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely to subside

10 seconds ago
 IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crim ..

IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crime, boost capital security

12 seconds ago
 LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters

LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters

13 seconds ago
 First ever female public library caters needs of r ..

First ever female public library caters needs of readers

14 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industrie ..

Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister

18 seconds ago
 Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested

5 minutes ago
Cop martyred in targeted attack

Cop martyred in targeted attack

5 minutes ago
 Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3, ..

Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3,960 minority worship places in ..

3 minutes ago
 CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in var ..

CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in various fields: Chinese ambassado ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsil ..

Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsildars

3 minutes ago
 KP CM attends Inter-Boards Girls Sports Championsh ..

KP CM attends Inter-Boards Girls Sports Championship concluding ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy ..

Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy for religious minorities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan