Training Workshop Held For Staff Of KP Assembly
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) On the directives of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, a training workshop was held
to enhance capabilities of employees working in various departments of
Provincial Assembly.
The workshop was held under the supervision of Acting Secretary Syed
Waqar Shah for employees of assembly's Plantation Department.
During workshops, experts of agriculture department inform employees
about modern techniques of agriculture and horticulture. They also
oriented employees about ways to protect plants and trees.
Syed Waqar Shah said that workshop was held on the directives of KP
Speaker Babar to update workers and to improve quality of work. He
expressed hope that the staff members would fully benefit from the
event and improve their capabilities.
