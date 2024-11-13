Training workshop held for staff of KP assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) On the directives of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, a training workshop was held

to enhance capabilities of employees working in various departments of

Provincial Assembly.

The workshop was held under the supervision of Acting Secretary Syed

Waqar Shah for employees of assembly's Plantation Department.

During workshops, experts of agriculture department inform employees

about modern techniques of agriculture and horticulture. They also

oriented employees about ways to protect plants and trees.

Syed Waqar Shah said that workshop was held on the directives of KP

Speaker Babar to update workers and to improve quality of work. He

expressed hope that the staff members would fully benefit from the

event and improve their capabilities.

