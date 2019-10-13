Training workshop held for teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell Charsadda organized a day-long training with an aim to improving professional capabilities of teachers.

The training programme among others was attended by Vice Chacellor Baacha Khan University Charsadda, Dr. S.M. Saqlain, Resource Person, Dr. Tabassum besides large number of teacher.

Addressing the training event, Dr Saqlain said that improvement and productivity of an institution is directly linked with the professional capabilities and dedication of its staff adding the objective could be achieved by making continuous efforts in this connection.

He said that staff members should realize their obligations and give inputs to institutions keeping in view its needs and demands.