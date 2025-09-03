Open Menu

Training Workshop Held In Abbottabad To Promote Saffron Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:54 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A one-day training workshop was organized in Abbottabad under the project “Introduction and Promotion of Saffron in the Potential Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” to promote saffron cultivation among progressive farmers and the Agriculture Extension staff.

Sajid Siddique, SMS Plant Protection, delivered detailed training on modern saffron production technology to Agriculture Officers, Field Assistants, Field Workers, and selected farmers. The participants showed keen interest in saffron cultivation, considering it a promising opportunity for enhancing agricultural income in the district.

The workshop concluded with a question-and-answer session, during which farmers raised their queries and experts provided guidance. District Director Agriculture Extension, Altaf-ur-Rehman, and the project’s focal person, Zaheer Ahmed, also attended the event.

In his remarks, Altaf-ur-Rehman thanked all participants and assured full cooperation in promoting saffron cultivation. He said the initiative would play a vital role in expanding saffron farming in Abbottabad and contribute to increasing farmers’ livelihoods.

