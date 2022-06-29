Training workshop held on Child Protection Case Management and Referral System (CPCMRS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KCPWC) with the support of UNICEF organized a three day capacity building workshop for the new recruited staff of Child Protection Units in 12 districts, The training also participated by representatives of health, education, Social Welfare departments and representatives of judiciary.

The purpose of the said training was to strengthen the existing system of child protection of prevention and response by discussing the case management system and referral system.

During the training it is said that The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 recognized the imminent need for an integrated child protection system.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa envisions an effective, integrated system, which can ensure that children who are vulnerable to, or have experienced abuse, are able to have their specific needs assessed and receive timely cross-sectorial support. To protect the children from abuse is the responsibility of all government departments.

The KP Child Protection & Welfare Commission and social welfare Department cannot provide all protection services to children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Each department has to play their role to protect the children across the province. The training workshop will help to build the capacity on child protection and will help all the collaborative departments to understand how collectively we can protect children from abuse, violence, exploitation, neglect and harmful practices.

Moreover, Government of Khyber Pakntunknwa recently hired social service workforce and establishing child protection units at the district level. This training will be a good opportunity for the newly hired staff to increase their knowledge and learn skills required to deal with children in need of protection services.

Imran Takkar child Rights expert and one of the trainer in the said workshop said that capacity building and coordination among the key department/stakeholders was always key components of a strengthen child protection system. He said it was pertinent to create awareness among the masses keeping in view to prevent children from all kind of abuse and exploitation. He further said that if any case occur the we would have to be a strengthen child protection system.

At the end Ijaz Muhammad Khan Deputy Chief Ijaz Muhammad Khan said that we are thankful of UNICEF and Oxford Management policy for organizing the said workshop, he also said that no doubt that the cases of child protection were increasing day by day but at the same time the KP government was also committed to ensure protection to all the children of the province wherever at risk.

Mr Ijaz further said that in this connection the KP government keeping in view to strengthen the child protection system made affective amendments in the laws as well as established 12 child protection units in districts while 8 child courts had already been established in the province with purpose to ensure protection and justice to children.