Training workshop held to apprise about budget, MSDP portal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :South Punjab Planning and Development Secretary Shoaib Iqbal Syed Tuesday said that separate budget will be prepared for South Punjab so that the funds earmarked for the region should be spent here.

While addressing the training session of focal persons of various departments for preparing the budget and apprising about the online portal of Multi-Sectoral Development Programme here, he said that all the departments have been provided guidelines for preparing their budgets and they were directed to follow the given guidelines when compiling the budget of their respective department.

He said the online portal of the Multi-Sectoral Development Programme has been set up to monitor the progress of development schemes.

The secretary said the participants of the training sessions were apprised about the main functions of the portal. He asked the focal persons to take all stakeholders on board while preparing the budget.