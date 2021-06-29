Training workshop of focal persons for police complaint center 1787 held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, a training workshop of focal persons for police complaint center 1787 and Prime Minister Portal was organized at Central Police Office in which AIG Complaints Dr. Muhammad Rizwan briefed about improving the process of redressal of citizens' grievances and implementation of SOPs.

Talking to focal persons, the AIG Complaints said that for the convenience and awareness of the citizens, special attention should be paid for the advertisement of 1787 so that more and more citizens can register their complaints through 1787 instead of 8787.

He said that no effort should be spared in resolving every application received on Prime Minister Portal and 1787 complaint center as per SOPs and no application should be filed without satisfying the citizens or fulfilling the legal requirements, he added.

The AIG said that all matters including registration of cases and investigation should be resolved within the stipulated timeline while follow up of all applications received by call, SMS, e-mail and post should be ensured.

He said that only by improving the response rate, the atmosphere of trust between the police and the citizens could be further enhanced so on every call received at the 1787 complaint center, the complainant should be treated with courtesy.

Focal persons of all RPOs, DPOs and Unit Heads participated in the workshop held at Central Police Office.

The focal persons also asked questions about the problems faced and various professional matters and they were informed about the mistakes made during the work as well as the procedure for their redressal.