Training Workshop Of Paramedics Held
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A two-day workshop of midwives and nurses was held here on Thursday.
Delivering his lecture at the workshop, Director Health Services Bahawalpur Dr Tanveer
Hussain said such workshops helped in bringing about improvement in performance of medical
staff.
“The two-day training workshop focuses on equipping midwives and staff nurses with modern
knowledge and skills regarding healthcare,” he said.
He thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for extending cooperation to the health
department in organizing such training workshops for paramedics.
Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Aamir Bashir and District Health
Officer (Preventive Services) Dr Khalid Malik said that the medical staff attending the training
workshop would have to play a role in delivering healthcare services to people in a better way.
A good number of midwives and staff nurses from Bahawalpur division attended the training
session.
Later on, they were awarded certificates.
