Training workshop on ADB Management Information System

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Under the directions of Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Tahir Khurshid, a training workshop on the Annual Development Programme (ADP) Management Information System was held in Sargodha on Saturday.

The one-day workshop was attended by more than 200 local government officials from Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar and Mianwali, said a handout issued here.

Manager MIS Mohammad Adnan, Project Director Rizwan Sarfraz, Project Coordinator Arsalan Aziz, Maryam Zeb and PITB officers gave lectures to the participants.

Meanwhile, ACS (LGCD) Tahir Khurshid said that the department was striving to make local government offices paperless through digitization. He said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, the department was being made a source of change at the grassroots level. Tahir Khurshid further said that efforts were underway to provide departmental services to the people easily and without any delay.