Training Workshop On Anti-rape Act Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A training workshop on the implementation of the Anti-Rape Act was organized at the police lines,here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,the session was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz,Prosecutor Qazi Masood and DSP legal Farhat Rasool.
The workshop witnessed participation from investigating officers and female police personnel representing all police stations across the district.
Attendees were provided comprehensive training on the legal intricacies of the Anti-Rape Act and solutions to challenges faced in its enforcement.
Addressing the participants,DPO Kamran Mumtaz emphasized that the objective of the workshop was to equip police officers with thorough knowledge and practical expertise regarding the Anti-Rape Act.
He highlighted that training officials on this critical legislation was essential for its effective implementation.
He further stated,"Eliminating violence and crimes against women was our top priority".
He said that technical and legal expertise were being provided to police officials regarding women cases to ensure the protection.
Recent Stories
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlem ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training workshop on Anti-rape act held6 minutes ago
-
DC presides over PWD's meeting36 minutes ago
-
Restrictions tightened along Srinagar-Jammu highway ahead of Indian R-Day1 hour ago
-
Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to feature pride of KP awards and digital innovation1 hour ago
-
President for responsible AI use to revolutionise education system2 hours ago
-
On Education Day, PM reaffirms resolve for education system to balance AI with human creativity2 hours ago
-
CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless process, minimising in-p ..12 hours ago
-
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed ..13 hours ago
-
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change13 hours ago
-
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad13 hours ago
-
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch13 hours ago
-
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy13 hours ago