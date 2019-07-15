UrduPoint.com
Training Workshop On Assessment Of Wildlife Populations Concludes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

As part of Pakistan Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (PSLEP) project implementation plan, Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change, UNDP and other partners organized a 12 days training workshop on 'Design, Survey and Analysis of Wildlife Populations'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :As part of Pakistan Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (PSLEP) project implementation plan, Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change, UNDP and other partners organized a 12 days training workshop on 'Design, Survey and Analysis of Wildlife Populations'.

The concluding ceremony of the training workshop was held at National Information Technology Board.

Mr. Eric Beishembiev, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic was chief guest at the ceremony, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Director SLF, Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz shared the objectives, execution and progress of the workshop with the guests.

He informed that the workshop was designed to build capacity of researchers, wildlife managers and conservationists in applied research in wildlife ecology.

Further details were shared by Dr. Justine Alexander about the data collection, sampling for research and analysis. The workshop covered five main components; theoretical concepts in wildlife conservation, designing wildlife survey, field survey techniques, ecological data analysis and software training.

In his address the chief guest Mr. Eric Beishembiev the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic said that wildlife conservation was indeed a challenging task.

There are various techniques and field activities involved in obtaining realistic population figures.

In today's modern science, these techniques are ever changing and all the stakeholders needs to learn them.

"I am pleased to learn about this Training Workshop on Design, Survey and Analysis of Wildlife Populations and I am aware that you have the opportunity to get knowledge and education in wildlife ecology and scientific research techniques," said the ambassador.

He congratulated SLF and the participants for successfully organizing and completing the training. The chief guest distributed participation certificates to the workshop participants.

Other speakers at the ceremony included Syed Abu Ahmad Akif Member Prime Minister's Inspection Commission, Dr. Muhammad Rafique Director General PMNH, Prof. Z. B. Mirza.

The training workshop was conducted by international and local experts having extensive experience and global recognition in wildlife research and survey.

Officials from provincial wildlife departments, educational institutions and conservation organizations/ NGOs participated in the workshop.

The National Information Technology board (NITB), National Centre for Rural Development (NCRD), Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) facilitated in organizing the workshop successfully.

