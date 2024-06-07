Training workshop on budget session held

A training workshop regarding the budget session for government and opposition members of the assembly was organised in the old chamber of the Punjab Assembly, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A training workshop regarding the budget session for government and opposition members of the assembly was organised in the old chamber of the Punjab Assembly, here on Friday.

The training workshop was organised by the European Union's programme Mustehkam Parlimaan.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Governor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the purpose of the training workshop was to brief the members of the assembly on the rules and regulations of the assembly, budget planning and the systematic process of budget formation prior to the budget session.

In the workshop, members were informed about the constitutional provisions related to the budget-making process, he added.

Dr Hafeez Pasha, an economist, and Acting Team Leader Dr Parvez Abbas briefed the members of the Assembly on behalf of Mustehkam Parlimaan.

Acting Governor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the Primary purpose of today's workshop was to train new members on assembly rules and regulations so that the budget approval process can be facilitated. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, while appreciating Mustehkam Parlimaan's efforts in organising the training workshop, said that it was essential to equip legislators with knowledge for effective participation in budget discussions.

He further said that insightful questions during the budget discussion would help address many deficiencies present in the budget.

He said, "I am confident that in this budget, Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif will increase allocations for various sectors, especially health and education, adding, "We will provide employment opportunities to reduce the poverty rate and ensure that basic amenities reach people's doorsteps."

Economist Dr Hafeez Pasha presented the Economic Charter in the training workshop. He said that without strengthening the tax policy, economic conditions cannot improve in Punjab.

Secretary General Ch Amer Habib, Director General (PA&R) Khalid Mahmood, Additional Secretary (Admn) Malik Khalil Ahmad, Additional Secretary (Legislation) Ali Husnain Bhalli, Advisor to the Speaker Usama Khawar Ghuman, Staff Officer Amad Hussain Bhalli, Public Relations Officer Rao Majid Ali and from the European Union's programme Mustehkam Parlimaan, Acting Team Leader Dr. Parvez Abbas, Expert Aizaz Asif and Provincial Coordinator Faisal Maalik Buttar were present in the training session.