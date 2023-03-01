Training workshop on Climate Change & GLOFs concluded

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A 3-day training workshop for journalists organised under the auspices of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on "Responsible reporting on Climate Change and GLOFs" concluded here on Wednesday.

The training was organised by UNDP's GLOF-II Project, which is a joint initiative with the Ministry of Climate Change and supported by the Green Climate Fund. The training briefed 27 journalists from Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Peshawar and Kohistan on the catastrophic impacts of climate-induced disasters such as Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), torrential rains, and floods.

They were also briefed on how to ethically and responsibly report these disasters through various news mediums, given their implications on human lives and habitations.

The training sessions also included in-depth discussions on the ethics of digital journalism, story-telling, multimedia reporting, narrative journalism, creative formats, hand-held shooting techniques and journalists' safety and security.

The participating journalists also shared their own experiences of reporting, especially during the floods of 2022.