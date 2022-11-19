UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop On 'crises Reporting' Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022

Training workshop on 'crises reporting' held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :A three-day training workshop on 'Crises Reporting' started here on Saturday to enhance the capacity building of journalists during natural deserter reporting.

The training was conducted by Tribal News Network (TNN) and renowned senior journalist Trainer Aurangzaib Khan who told the participants to carefully compile data before filing the story on any natural disaster.

He said that a journalist can play an active role to aware people about precautionary measures and developing a liaison with humanitarian Partners in the future.

He said that a journalist should work to make the Federal, provincial departments, and humanitarian partners cognizant of the matter in order to minimize disaster risks, identify hazards, risks and resource mapping for minimizing disaster risks and ensuring a timely coordinated response.

He said that during natural disasters people should be made aware to tackle and minimize the impact of natural calamities.

He further said that tools for data collection should be developed during filing of a news story including information regarding district and sector-specific hazards and vulnerability profile, hazard impact, damages, compensation paid, resource mapping, need assessment and coordination.

He said that ongoing relief operations in the flood-affected districts and efforts to mitigate the suffering of victims should be highlighted.

