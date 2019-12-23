UrduPoint.com
Training Workshop On E-governance Kicked Off At UAF

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The training workshop on E-governance for Punjab Agriculture department officials began at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Monday.

The training workshop was organized by Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, UAF in collaboration with the Ayub Agriculture Research Institute.

Chairing the session, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhamamd Ashraf said despite the fact of being agrarian country, per acre agricultural productivity was very low as compared to developed world, owing to traditional way of farming.

He said it was need of the hour to promote the latest trend among farmers to enhance productivity and compete with the rest of the world.

He said that collaborative and intensive efforts were required to meet the sustainable development goals that comprise 17 points of agenda such as poverty and hunger alleviation, ensure healthy lives, and quality education etc.

He urged the government to invest at least 0.

2 percent of GDP on Agriculture R&D, thereby to harness the benefits.

Talking about E-Governance, he said, with the advancement in the management tools, it would not only improve the efficiency but also help increase the agricultural production.

Dr Abid Mehmood DG Ayub Research said that with the agricultural research, the yield of all major crops had boosted up manifold and they were making the research work at with international standards.

He said the Punjab government had made it mandatory for promotion of the officers of Research Wing to undergo this professional training in lines with the pattern of NIPA.

UAF Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that knowledge-based economy was imperative to address the daunting issues of poverty, agriculture low productivity, unemployment and other challenges.

He said that setting up a directorate of training at the varsity was on the cards.

Director Procurement Umer Saeed urged the participants to utilize the potential from agricultural resources.

