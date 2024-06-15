Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Training workshop on 'empowering voices for human rights, freedom laws' held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A five-Day capacity building training workshop on "Empowering voices for human rightsand freedom laws" was concluded on Saturday at Changa Gali, district Abbottabad.

The training workshop was arranged by a non-government organization Individualland which was participated by different male and female journalists from across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Trainers Saifullah Khoso, Senior Journalist Fazlur Rehman said that media has the power to mold public opinion through impactful reporting. They said that media can play vital role for the welfare of people and development of a country.

Various topics including 'Understanding fundamental rights and freedom of speech, dynamics of shrinking space and its implications for fundamental freedom and human rights, overview of Pakistan's government systems like Federal government, parliamentary government and local government, how lack of information leads to misreporting, overview of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and PTA policies and it's implications, overview of PEMRA and Press Council of Pakistan Ordinance Regulation, digital threats to democracy, Artificial Intelligence as a tool for journalism, risks, and

opportunities, mobile journalism and storytelling, climate reporting through podcasting and use of RTI for accessing information were deeply discussed in the training.

Different journalistic exercises were also part of the training.

At the end of the training workshop certificates were distributed among the participants.

More Stories From Pakistan