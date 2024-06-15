Training Workshop On 'empowering Voices For Human Rights, Freedom Laws' Held
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A five-Day capacity building training workshop on "Empowering voices for human rightsand freedom laws" was concluded on Saturday at Changa Gali, district Abbottabad.
The training workshop was arranged by a non-government organization Individualland which was participated by different male and female journalists from across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Trainers Saifullah Khoso, Senior Journalist Fazlur Rehman said that media has the power to mold public opinion through impactful reporting. They said that media can play vital role for the welfare of people and development of a country.
Various topics including 'Understanding fundamental rights and freedom of speech, dynamics of shrinking space and its implications for fundamental freedom and human rights, overview of Pakistan's government systems like Federal government, parliamentary government and local government, how lack of information leads to misreporting, overview of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and PTA policies and it's implications, overview of PEMRA and Press Council of Pakistan Ordinance Regulation, digital threats to democracy, Artificial Intelligence as a tool for journalism, risks, and
opportunities, mobile journalism and storytelling, climate reporting through podcasting and use of RTI for accessing information were deeply discussed in the training.
Different journalistic exercises were also part of the training.
At the end of the training workshop certificates were distributed among the participants.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Urs celebrations of mystic poet, scholar Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) begin in Mirpur, AJK5 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 182 kg drugs in five operations5 minutes ago
-
26 points designated for hide collection5 minutes ago
-
Rs.922.5 million fine imposed on 9073 power pilferers5 minutes ago
-
Security plan for Eid-ul-Azha25 minutes ago
-
KMU's F&PC recommends surplus budget of Rs 3828.471m25 minutes ago
-
FESCO updating its feeders’ data after every 3 hours to ensure uninterrupted power supply25 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat distributes cash awards, certificates among police officers, jawans25 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1464 injured in 1358 road accidents in Punjab35 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 5bn approved fixed for development projects in NA-5335 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's e-commerce expected to cross $100bn by 2030: FCCI SVP35 minutes ago
-
SSP inspects security arrangements for Eid35 minutes ago