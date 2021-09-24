Training workshop on fish value chain addition, products held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture

A day long training workshop on fish value chain addition and fisheries product was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A day long training workshop on fish value chain addition and fisheries product was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

It was aimed at promotion of fish farming in addition to sensitizing farmers about the incentives being offered by this business.

Fisheries department in collaboration with SMEDA organized the workshop which was attended by representatives of Punjab Fisheries department and private companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Prof Fisheries Dept, Dr Naheed Bano told the participants that modern trends should be followed with changing weather for fish farming.

A little investment can bring more profit to farmers if they implement new trends for the farming, she asserted.

Director Incubation Centre, Dr Mubashir Mehdi shed light on importance of research and modern trends in the business.

A good numbers of fish farmers and progressive peasants were present.