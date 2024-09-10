Training Workshop on Gender Transformative Approaches concludes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A two-day training workshop on Gender Transformative Approaches, organized by the National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Sanghar in collaboration with Pathfinder International, concluded successfully on Tuesday.

The event featured the participation of 30 individuals from diverse sectors, all committed to advancing gender equity and empowerment. Abid Lashari President NDF Pakistan, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

In his address, Abid Lashari highlighted the significance of gender equality in fostering a healthier and more inclusive society.

He emphasized the critical role of training and awareness in transforming traditional gender roles and reducing gender-based disparities.

The workshop was conducted by Sumaira Ishfaq, GBV expert of Pathfinder International, who provided in-depth insights and practical strategies for implementing gender-transformative practices in various community and organizational settings.

Her sessions were highly interactive, encouraging participants to challenge gender norms and develop more equitable policies and programs.

Tariq Hussain Channar, Program Manager of NDF, spoke on the significance of gender transformative approaches in the broader context of community development and disability rights.

He underscored NDF's commitment to working alongside partners like Pathfinder International to create an environment where gender equality is at the forefront of all initiatives.

Sikandar Babar, Program Manager at Pathfinder International focused on the organization's ongoing efforts to integrate gender considerations into health and development projects.

Additionally, Ms. Dua from Pathfinder International and Muhammad Ashraf Soomro, Project Manager of NDF, shared the impact of gender-sensitive programming in local communities.

At the conclusion of the workshop, training certificates were distributed among the 30 participants, acknowledging their dedication to advancing gender equality and their commitment to applying the knowledge gained during the training in their respective fields.

The NDF Sanghar and Pathfinder International expressed their gratitude to all participants and stakeholders, reiterating their continued collaboration to foster gender-transformative changes across Sindh and beyond.

