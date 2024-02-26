Open Menu

Training Workshop On Hair Transplant Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 10:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The three-day training workshop for doctors from all over the country on hair transplant under the management of International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery concluded on Monday.

More than 120 plastic surgeons and dermatologists from all over the country participated in the workshop.

Foreign doctors also participated in the workshop which lasted for 3 days. Professional information was also provided.

More than 20 doctors from America, Brazil, Thailand, Egypt, Singapore, Turkey, England, Iran and other countries participated in the 3-day workshop for the first time in the country's history.

Doctor from Egypt Shadi al-Maghrabi presided over the workshop. President of the American board of Hair Restoration Surgery Dr. Steven Gable specially trained doctors in the workshop.

President of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery Dr. Rana Irfan conducted the workshop while Dr. Uzma Irfan headed all the administrative affairs of the workshop.

Participants said that the workshop has helped us in learning many things.

