Training workshop on infection prevention held at RHSC-A Chakdara

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A one-day training workshop on "Infection Prevention Ensuring Safe Service Delivery" was held here on Friday at Reproductive Health Services Centre-A (RHSC-A), Chakdara.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Population Welfare Department, Lower Dir, and the Infection Prevention Chapter of Indus Hospital, Lower Dir.

Speaking on the occasion, Kinan Pasha, District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO), and Dr Asif Khan greeted all participants, including Family Welfare Workers (FWWs) and Family Welfare Assistants - F (ADP).

Dr. Asif delivered an in-depth lecture on effective infection prevention measures to ensure the safe delivery of healthcare services.

He emphasized the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across Pakistan, with a particular rise in HIV cases in Lower Dir.

Dr Khan highlighted that health and allied professionals are especially vulnerable and must adhere to strict protective protocols to safeguard both themselves and their patients.

The session included practical demonstrations on disinfection and sterilization techniques for medical instruments and equipment.

Dr Khan also addressed the importance of waste segregation and its proper management in clinical settings.

He stressed the critical role of using protective gear during clinical examinations and minor or major procedures to ensure safety and reduce infection risks.

In his concluding remarks, DPWO Kinan Pasha expressed gratitude to the Indus Hospital Infection Prevention and Control Unit for their collaboration and commitment.

He affirmed that the workshop would contribute significantly to enhancing service standards and safety at service delivery points.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to Dr Asif Khan and the RHSC-A staff in recognition of their valuable participation.

