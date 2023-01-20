Training Workshop on 'Kitchen Fish Farming' held at Jaglot Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Skills Development and Livelihood Program (SDLP) of Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) organized a 4-day training workshop on 'Kitchen Fish Farming' at Jaglot Gilgit.

Secretary Agriculture and livestock Gilgit-Baltistan Khadim Hussain was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The chief guest highly appreciated the ongoing activities and projects of HHRD in Gilgit- Baltistan.

He also distributed certificates among the participants.

Regional Coordinator HHRD Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Muhammad Jahan also participated in this event.