UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop On 'Kitchen Fish Farming' Held At Jaglot Gilgit

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Training Workshop on 'Kitchen Fish Farming' held at Jaglot Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Skills Development and Livelihood Program (SDLP) of Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) organized a 4-day training workshop on 'Kitchen Fish Farming' at Jaglot Gilgit.

Secretary Agriculture and livestock Gilgit-Baltistan Khadim Hussain was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The chief guest highly appreciated the ongoing activities and projects of HHRD in Gilgit- Baltistan.

He also distributed certificates among the participants.

Regional Coordinator HHRD Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Muhammad Jahan also participated in this event.

Related Topics

Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan Event

Recent Stories

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

1 minute ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

1 minute ago
 PCB announces PSL 8 edition

PCB announces PSL 8 edition

11 minutes ago
 Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The ..

Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The Best monthly awards for Novemb ..

21 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors ho ..

UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors holds first meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.