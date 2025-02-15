Training workshop on land revenue matters held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A training workshop on land related affairs was organized under the “PULSE Project” aiming to enhance the expertise of revenue staff in property ownership, land transfers, record verification, and other legal matters here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon attended the workshop as the chief guest, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Owaid Irshad. During the session, revenue officials were provided with comprehensive training on various aspects of land revenue management to ensure efficiency and transparency in property-related transactions. Addressing the participants, DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon stressed the need for maximum transparency and public facilitation in land-related matters, adding that all available resources must be utilized to achieve the goal.

She urged revenue staff to discharge their duties with honesty and integrity, ensuring fair and efficient services for citizens.

ADCR Owaid Irshad reiterated the district administration’s commitment to implementing reforms in the Revenue Department. He instructed officials to ensure the accuracy of land records and promptly resolve public grievances related to property transactions. The initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize land revenue management in the district, ensuring better governance and greater ease for the public in accessing land-related services.