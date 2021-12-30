Training workshop on legal compliance for NPOs working in KP held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Directorate of Social Welfare and Blue Veins Thursday organized a training workshop on legal compliance for non profitable organizations (NPOs) working in districts - Haripur, Abbottabad, Batagram and Manshera.

The NPOs were oriented about the legal compliance required for an NPO to legally operate in the province.

The participants were oriented on the national and provincial legal backgrounds, policy and legislative frameworks available to regulate the work and funding of NPOs who receive international funding and charities.

The participants received step-to-step guidance on how to complete the online registration with KP Charity Commission and documentation required to obtain NOC from Home and Tribal Affairs.

The NPOs were also informed about the legal requirements and procedure to obtain "Foreign Funding" and the recently introduced online mechanism.

The representatives of the NPOs expressed concerns over delay in issuance of Certificates by the Charity Commission KP and demanded that implementation rules for the legislation should be framed mentioning time frame for the issuance of such certificates.

The participants also demanded that the law should be amended and the Charity Commission should be placed at Social Welfare or the law Department KP.

Nadia Shah Deputy Director Social Welfare Department said, "The department will make all efforts to support NPOs and on the other hand organizations should work to build their capacity to attain the next level of operational, programmatic, financial, or organizational maturity, so they may more effectively and efficiently advance its mission into the future".

Qamar Naseem Manager Strategic Engagements Blue Veins said, "Trust building and partnership between government and NPOs is a pre-requisite for the sustainable development and aching SDGs." He asked the NPOs to adopt self-regulation and improve compliance to the existing laws and called on the government to adopt the necessary measures for development and human rights NPOs to operate in an enabling environment that complies with international standard."