FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :A daylong training workshop on 'Mental Health & Social Issues' was held at the Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF).

The training was arranged in collaboration with the Psychiatry Department of the university and Higher education Commission (HEC).

A spokesperson for the university said here Friday that the objective of the workshop was utilisation of social resources in better way to cope with issues related to mental health, creating awareness about depression in society and to control mental diseases and factors of suicides.

Noted consultant clinical psychologist Dr Usman Rashid Chaudhry from Fountain House, Lahore was chief guest, while Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Asim Mahmood, Chairperson Psychiatry Department Prof Dr Rabia Khawar and Incharge Psychiatry Department DHQ hospital Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar and others were present.

Dr Usman Rashid enlightened various aspects of transfer of mental diseases from one generation to another, social and other issues.

He said that as a nation, it was our collective responsibility to utilize social resources in a better way for elimination of mental diseases and establishing a healthy society.