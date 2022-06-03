Training workshop on Mobile Journalism at Lahore Press Club

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day training workshop on 'Mobile Journalism' was organised by the Pakistan Information Centre (PIC), an independent body of the Press Information Department (PID) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at the Lahore Press Club, on Friday.

On the first day of the workshop, journalists from various newspapers, tv channels and websites of the country were trained on 'Mobile Journalism'. Apart from Lahore, some journalists from other cities of the province also participated in the training, while women journalists were also part of the workshop.

Virtual University trainers Zeeshan Nazir and Azhar Samra gave useful suggestions to the practising journalists and elaborated some technical issues to the participants, including video-making and video-editing from mobile phones.

They also highlighted the ways in which electronic and social media had changed and emphasised that 'Mobile Journalism' had assumed more importance as it accredited the news coverage.

PID Director General Sajeela Naveed Said that the department had always worked for betterment of journalists and journalistic institutions, adding that under the PIC project, training workshops would be organised for journalists from all over the province.

The second phase of the workshop will be held on Saturday.