Training workshop on planning, monitoring, reporting concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) in collaboration with Swiss Development Corporation organized a two-day training workshop on planning, monitoring and reporting and decided establishment of Community of Practice.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore Syed Zahid Aziz was the chief guest while Chief Executive WSSP Zafar Ali Shah, Tehsil Nazim Mardan Muhammad Ayub Khan and Acting Chairman WSSCM Ashraf Qadir were present on the occasion.

MD WSSA Lahore Syed Zahid Aziz highlighted the core sections of cleaning master plan, financial and administrative system and planning implemented in different water and cleaning agencies.

The participants of the workshop were imparted on different services of WSSCM including confronted challenges, performance, achievement of targets, making water clean, disposal of garbage, revenue generation, administrative and operational expenses, legal and departmental framework, infrastructure and board of Directors.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Nazim Muhammad Ayub Khan lauded the efforts of WCCP for holding of training workshop and said that possible steps have been taken for water storage and to stop water losses.