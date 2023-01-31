Training workshop on preparation of poultry feed held for flood affected women

The Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission on Tuesday organised a three-day training workshop on the economic development and welfare of women in flood-affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission on Tuesday organised a three-day training workshop on the economic development and welfare of women in flood-affected areas.

The title of the workshop was 'Production of Meal /Super Insects as Poultry Feed for Employment of Rural Women in Flood Affected Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.' Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jahan Bakht, Dean Prof. Dr Sarzamin Khan and Chairperson of the Department of Poultry Science Dr Naila Imtiaz addressed the workshop and said that mealworm was very important in poultry feed and insects could be used as a high quality, efficient, sustainable alternative protein source.

They said that insects were the cheapest alternative source of protein supplements in poultry feed adding that the same could be used in chicken feed in dry or fresh form.

They said that mealworm was an important insect that had the potential to be used as a protein substitute for soybean and fish meat in poultry feed and it could be used as an organic feed instead of protein.

They said that it would improve the quality of poultry production due to quality feed and would have omega-3 eggs and meat which would be useful for heart disease patients.

Apart from this, the production of chickens would increase and this farming would create new self-employment opportunities for women in the flood-affected rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prof. Dr Jahan Bakht further said that the role of women in the development of the country was an indisputable fact, so "this initiative of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences will be a milestone in guiding women towards economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.

" Women are mainly engaged in economic activities like farming, livestock management, fishing and handicrafts. Rural women have less access to modern technology and public services such as health, education, training and transport.

He said that the main reason for the high prices of chickens today "is that the soybean used in their feed is very expensive. Therefore, in this workshop, experts are training the women in rural and especially flood-affected areas about chicken feed (mealworms) and how to prepare chicken feed at home in a short time and at low cost." He said that if women pay attention to it with more effort and dedication, they can also sell this food in the market.

He also urged the faculty to conduct such seminars, conferences and training workshops and focus on new research projects to take the country on the path of development. He also emphasized on paying attention to the training of male and female students.

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Nutrition Sciences Prof. Dr Muhammad Ayub, Vice Chancellor University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and Principal College of Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr Umar Siddique, Director Vice Chancellor Secretariat Prof. Dr Muhammad Zulfiqar, faculty members, students and women workers of Extension Livestock and Dairy Farm Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated.

Professor Dr Sarzamin Khan and Dr Imran Khan were the organizers of the workshop while Dr Amjad Usman of the Department of Entomology was the focal person.