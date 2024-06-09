Training workshop on quality assurance held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The workshop on Effective Quality Assurance and Accreditation Bodies was held at Agriculture University Peshawar under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr Jahan Bakht.

The workshop, organised by Director of Directorate of Quality Assurance (DQA), Associate Prof. Dr Khurram Nawaz Saduzai, aimed to guide university departments on assessing quality assurance and accreditation in educational programs as per HEC recommendations.

On the invitation of Director QAC, former Dean of Agriculture University Peshawar and Swat Professor (Rtd) Dr Farmanullah was the resource person of the workshop. Prof. Dr Idris Khattak, Director of Teaching, Prof. Dr Muhammad Azim Khan and head of of all departments (HoDs) were also present on this occasion.

The objective of the workshop was to guide the chairpersons, HoDs and their respective focal persons on the self-accountability process of preparing self-assessment documents to assess effective quality assurance and accreditation in educational programs as recommended by the Higher education Commission (HEC).

A large number of chairpersons, directors, HoDs and focal persons participated on this occasion.

Director Quality Assurance Dr Khurram Nawaz Saduzai said that these types of workshops are very important and will help in the development of the university.

He appreciated the interest of the participants in making the workshop a success and also thanked the resource person and the participants. At the end, there was a question and answer session.

Quality Assurance Team Additional Director Muhammad Shahid, Deputy Director Muhammad Riaz Adil, Assistant Director Dr Kamran Nawaz and Superintendent Dr Waqas made the arrangements for the workshop.