Training Workshop On Quality Assurance Held
Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The workshop on Effective Quality Assurance and Accreditation Bodies was held at Agriculture University Peshawar under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr Jahan Bakht.
The workshop, organised by Director of Directorate of Quality Assurance (DQA), Associate Prof. Dr Khurram Nawaz Saduzai, aimed to guide university departments on assessing quality assurance and accreditation in educational programs as per HEC recommendations.
On the invitation of Director QAC, former Dean of Agriculture University Peshawar and Swat Professor (Rtd) Dr Farmanullah was the resource person of the workshop. Prof. Dr Idris Khattak, Director of Teaching, Prof. Dr Muhammad Azim Khan and head of of all departments (HoDs) were also present on this occasion.
The objective of the workshop was to guide the chairpersons, HoDs and their respective focal persons on the self-accountability process of preparing self-assessment documents to assess effective quality assurance and accreditation in educational programs as recommended by the Higher education Commission (HEC).
A large number of chairpersons, directors, HoDs and focal persons participated on this occasion.
Director Quality Assurance Dr Khurram Nawaz Saduzai said that these types of workshops are very important and will help in the development of the university.
He appreciated the interest of the participants in making the workshop a success and also thanked the resource person and the participants. At the end, there was a question and answer session.
Quality Assurance Team Additional Director Muhammad Shahid, Deputy Director Muhammad Riaz Adil, Assistant Director Dr Kamran Nawaz and Superintendent Dr Waqas made the arrangements for the workshop.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor, PML-N delegation agree to work for development of Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Rainfall become blessing for Cholistan4 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds KP chapter of convocation in Peshawar14 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, security, prosperity highlighted at ASEAN regional forum14 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road mishap in Bahawalpur14 minutes ago
-
13th death anniversary of Jamil Fakhri observed14 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz focusing on resolving public problems: MPA24 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister for 'honour'24 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims two lives34 minutes ago
-
Violation of axel load management not be tolerated: Commissioner34 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal44 minutes ago