Training workshop on `Science Communication and Diplomacy in Agriculture' to start from Jan 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A two-day training workshop on “Science Communication and Diplomacy in Agriculture” will be organized under the auspices of COMSTECH and Sindh Agriculture University Tandjam from January 22.

This two–day joint training workshop, to be held at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively communicate scientific concepts in agriculture and apply science diplomacy principles for international collaboration in the field.

According to an official of COMSTECH, the schedule incorporates a mix of theoretical sessions, practical exercises, and interactive activities to enhance participant engagement and learning.

Scientists and students conducting research in agriculture as well as journalists, media (electronic, print and social), and public relations experts working at universities, NGOs, NPOs and are interested in knowing more about how to communicate decision decision-makers and the public about the technology to encourage science-based policies may attend the workshop.

Coordinator General of OIC COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhry will be the Patron In Chief of the workshop while VC Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fatah Marri will be the Patron.

Consultant Science Communication and Diplomacy OIC COMSTECH, Dr Syed Javaid Khurshid and Director University Advancement, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Dr Ismail Kumbhar will be the focal persons.

Science communication plays a pivotal role in fostering public understanding, engagement, and collaboration in the realm of science and technology.

In the OIC Member States, nations are aspiring to establish themself as knowledge-based economies and regional leaders in science, technology, and innovation, Science Communication is an evolving field with immense potential.

Various institutions and organizations are actively contributing to the development of science communication in the country, yet challenges such as low public awareness, scientific literacy, and critical thinking persist.

About the outcomes of the workshop, the official informed that the participants and students will comprehend how scientific knowledge is organized, used and disseminated about historical science communication practices.

The participants will learn specifics- on how to prepare a manuscript, communicate, with media platforms and editorial staff and convey expert knowledge to the audience and non-experts.

The role of science and scientists in local, national and international communities will be analyzed and critically evaluated. During oral presentation, and discussion participants will apply the knowledge they learned to think clearly and effectively.

The details of the workshop are available at the web link: https://comstech.org/comstech-sau-training-tandojam/.